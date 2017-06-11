»
Législatives 2017
À partir de 20h : les résultats de votre circonscription

LÉGISLATIVES. Les premiers résultats en Sud-Gironde

Les résultats commencent à tomber sur les deux circonscriptions du Sud-Gironde.

11/06/2017 à 19:36 par ebourribon

Le dépouillement n'est pas achevé dans toutes les communes.
9e circonscription

Langon (bureau de vote 1) :

Sophie Mette (LREM) : 165 voix

Gilles Savary (PS) : 107 voix

Michel Dufranc (LR): 64 voix

François Papiau (FI) : 48 voix

Sophie Rivière-Durivault (FN) : 40 voix

Langon (bureau de vote 3) :

Sophie Mette (LREM) : 132 voix

Gilles Savary (PS) : 103 voix

Michel Dufranc (LR): 42 voix

François Papiau (FI) : 65 voix

Sophie Rivière-Durivault (FN) : 58 voix

Dominique Baude (EELV) : 20 voix

Cristine Guerné (PC) : 11 voix

Grignols

Fanny Loustau (UPR): 1,28%

Sophie Rivière-Durivault (FN) : 16,06%

Patrick Dhersin (AEI): 0%

Michel Dufranc (LR): 15,20%

Dominique Baude (EELV) : 2,78%

Xavier de Jaeger (CVB) : 0,43%

Antoine Courjaud (ND) : 0,43%

Gilles Savary (PS) : 16,06%

Sophie Mette (LREM) : 28,48%

Rémy Berthonneau (DLF) : 1,71%

François Papiau (FI) : 12,42%

Cristine Guerné (PC) : 4,71%

Jean-Philippe Delcamp (LO) : 0,43%

12e circonscription

Sauveterre de-Guyenne

Patrick Duval-Campana (FN) : 8,77%

Jean-Claude Morin (DVD) : 0%

Richard Lavin (LO): 0,46%

Anne-Laure Fabre-Nadler (PS EELV): 3,11%

Catherine Largeteau (DVG) : 0,23%

Christelle Dubos (LREM) : 24,22%

Alexis Febbari (DLF) : 0,92%

Christophe Miqueu (FI): 17,19%

Catherine Veyssy (PS) : 3,92%

Benoit Lamothe (DIV): 0%

Yves d’Amécourt (LR) : 41,06%

Le Républicain

