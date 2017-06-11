LÉGISLATIVES. Les premiers résultats en Sud-Gironde
Les résultats commencent à tomber sur les deux circonscriptions du Sud-Gironde.
11/06/2017 à 19:36 par ebourribon
9e circonscription
Langon (bureau de vote 1) :
Sophie Mette (LREM) : 165 voix
Gilles Savary (PS) : 107 voix
Michel Dufranc (LR): 64 voix
François Papiau (FI) : 48 voix
Sophie Rivière-Durivault (FN) : 40 voix
Langon (bureau de vote 3) :
Sophie Mette (LREM) : 132 voix
Gilles Savary (PS) : 103 voix
Michel Dufranc (LR): 42 voix
François Papiau (FI) : 65 voix
Sophie Rivière-Durivault (FN) : 58 voix
Dominique Baude (EELV) : 20 voix
Cristine Guerné (PC) : 11 voix
Grignols
Fanny Loustau (UPR): 1,28%
Sophie Rivière-Durivault (FN) : 16,06%
Patrick Dhersin (AEI): 0%
Michel Dufranc (LR): 15,20%
Dominique Baude (EELV) : 2,78%
Xavier de Jaeger (CVB) : 0,43%
Antoine Courjaud (ND) : 0,43%
Gilles Savary (PS) : 16,06%
Sophie Mette (LREM) : 28,48%
Rémy Berthonneau (DLF) : 1,71%
François Papiau (FI) : 12,42%
Cristine Guerné (PC) : 4,71%
Jean-Philippe Delcamp (LO) : 0,43%
12e circonscription
Sauveterre de-Guyenne
Patrick Duval-Campana (FN) : 8,77%
Jean-Claude Morin (DVD) : 0%
Richard Lavin (LO): 0,46%
Anne-Laure Fabre-Nadler (PS EELV): 3,11%
Catherine Largeteau (DVG) : 0,23%
Christelle Dubos (LREM) : 24,22%
Alexis Febbari (DLF) : 0,92%
Christophe Miqueu (FI): 17,19%
Catherine Veyssy (PS) : 3,92%
Benoit Lamothe (DIV): 0%
Yves d’Amécourt (LR) : 41,06%