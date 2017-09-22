Langon Circulation : un convoi de l'Airbus BXL lundi
Un convoi de l'Airbus BXL partira de Langon le lundi 25 septembre à 22h.
22/09/2017 à 20:04 par Bernard Peyré
Un convoi de l’Airbus BXL (transport n°17) partira lundi 25 septembre à 22h de Langon par la D932, route de Bazas et empruntera l’itinéraire à grand gabarit.
Il arrivera à Toulouse-Cornebarrrieu le jeudi 28 septembre (Aéroconstellation).
Ce convoi transportera un composant : WP 10 Cargo Door.
Les horaires
- Départ de Langon à 22h ;
- Puis déviation de Bazas (rond-point) à 23h05
- Bazas/ Bernos-Beaulac à 23h10
- Beaulac-Captieux à 23h38
- déviation Captieux à 23h51
- Captieux/Maillas à 0h01
- Maillas à 0h15