Un convoi de l'Airbus BXL partira de Langon le lundi 25 septembre à 22h.

22/09/2017 à 20:04 par Bernard Peyré

 

Le convoi de l'Airbus BXKL partira de Langon, lundi à 22h.
Le convoi de l'Airbus BXKL partira de Langon, lundi à 22h.

Un convoi de l’Airbus BXL (transport n°17) partira lundi 25 septembre à 22h de Langon par la D932, route de Bazas et empruntera l’itinéraire à grand gabarit.

Il arrivera à Toulouse-Cornebarrrieu le jeudi 28 septembre (Aéroconstellation).

Ce convoi transportera un composant : WP 10 Cargo Door.

Les horaires

  • Départ de Langon à 22h ;
  • Puis déviation de Bazas (rond-point) à 23h05
  • Bazas/ Bernos-Beaulac à 23h10
  • Beaulac-Captieux à 23h38
  • déviation Captieux à 23h51
  • Captieux/Maillas à 0h01
  • Maillas à 0h15
33210 Langon
